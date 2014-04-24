Cingrani, Ludwick lift Reds over Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- The last time the Cincinnati Reds left Pittsburgh, their season was over as they lost to the Pirates in the National League wild-card game last October.

This time around, the Reds left the Steel City feeling like their season is just beginning.

Left fielder Ryan Ludwick hit a two-run double and left-hander Tony Cingrani pitched six solid innings as the streaking Reds edged the slumping Pirates 2-1 on Thursday.

Cincinnati won for the seventh time in nine games to reach .500 at 11-11 while sending the Pirates to their sixth loss in seven games.

“Certainly a great series here,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “We had to battle -- they pitched us tough, as they always do. They’ve got a good squad, and some way we found a way to grind out three victories here. I‘m really proud of the boys.”

While the Reds have higher hopes than getting to breakeven after making the postseason three of the last four seasons. However, they will take .500 after starting the season 3-8.

“It’s awesome,” Cingrani said. “Winning’s noticeable so it’s pretty fun. We don’t really worry about (our record) yet because it’s so early in the season, but winning’s fun.”

Ludwick lined his double to center field with two outs in the sixth inning to put the Reds ahead as first baseman Joey Votto and third baseman Todd Frazier -- who were both hit by pitches -- scored.

“It was great because we were starting to get a little irritated because we had three hit batters in the game and a couple of our guys got squared up pretty good,” Price said. “I don’t think there was any intent to it, but the fact his two-run double followed the third hit by pitch had a little bit more sweetness to it for sure.”

Cingrani (2-2) allowed one run as he scattered six hits. He struck out seven and walked two after allowing 13 bases on balls in 22 1/3 innings in his first four starts.

Reds relievers Logan Ondrusek, Sam LeCure and Jonathan Broxton pitched one scoreless inning each in relief of Cingrani. Broxton recorded his fourth save.

“I thought (Cingrani) was a little more around the zone with his stuff,” Price said. “He wasn’t really landing his changeup and breaking ball very often, which at times can be a challenge for him. But he’s really a gritty guy because when he needs to make a pitch, he makes a pitch.”

Rookie right-hander Brandon Cumpton (0-1) took the loss despite giving up just two runs in seven innings after being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis before the game to take the rotation spot of left-hander Wandy Rodriguez, who was placed on the disabled list Monday with left knee inflammation.

Cumpton held the Reds to four hits while walking one and striking out five but also hit three batters. He had a string of 20 consecutive scoreless innings in the major leagues, dating to last season, until Ludwick snapped it.

The Reds had scored at least four runs in each of their previous 10 games.

“I thought his start was a strong one and he pitched inside with conviction,” Pirates manger Clint Hurdle said. “He dinged a few guys but that’s part of pitching inside. You can’t have it both ways. You’re going to hit some guys.”

Ludwick had two of the Reds’ five hits.

“I was feeling good, trying to attack guys and be aggressive,” Cumpton said. “Unfortunately I let a couple of pitches get away.”

Second baseman Neil Walker had two hits for the Pirates, who have scored just 22 runs in their last seven games.

NOTES: The Pirates optioned RHP Jared Hughes to Indianapolis to open a roster spot for RHP Brandon Cumpton. ... Reds CF Billy Hamilton did not start as manager Bryan Price wants to give the rookie leadoff hitter regular mental breaks throughout the season. ... Pittsburgh C Russell Martin did not start for a second straight game because of lower body soreness. ... Reds C Devin Mesoraco’s 11-game hitting streak ended as he went 0-for-4. ... Cincinnati opens a three-game series Friday night against the Braves at Atlanta with RHP Homer Bailey 1-1, 5.75) facing RHP Ervin Santana (2-0, 0.86). ... The Pirates begin a three-game series Friday at St. Louis against the Cardinals with RHP Gerrit Cole (2-1, 3.67) matching up against RHP Shelby Miller (1-2, 3.57).