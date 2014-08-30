Harrison comes through again for Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- The sellout crowd at PNC Park began chanting “M-V-P, M-V-P,” though the fans weren’t serenading Andrew McCutchen, the winner of last year’s National League Most Valuable Player.

McCutchen is still the face of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ franchise, but Josh Harrison, the utility player-turned-third baseman, has become a folk hero by hitting .308 with 12 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 108 games after beginning the season as the last man off the bench.

Harrison starred again Friday night as he tripled in the tying run and scored the winning run on right fielder Jose Tabata’s single in the eighth inning as the Pirates rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Harrison had three hits and finished a home run shy of the cycle in helping the Pirates to their sixth win in their last eight games. They entered the day four games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central race and two games in back of the San Francisco Giants for the second wild card.

“It’s very humbling,” Harrison said of the crowd reaction. “I‘m very grateful. I‘m just out there trying to help any way possible. I was presented with a lot of opportunities tonight.”

Harrison made a number of outstanding defensive plays, the best coming in the seventh inning with the game scoreless and Pirates starter Edinson Volquez having just lost his no-hit bid by giving up consecutive singles to catcher Deven Mesoraco and right fielder Jay Bruce to begin the inning.

Third baseman Kris Negron hit a ball hard down the third-base line. Harrison dived, made a backhanded stop with his bare hand, stepped on third base to force Mesoraco and then threw a one-hopper across the diamond to complete the double play.

“Another chapter in the Josh Harrison story,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “You can watch a lot of Major League Baseball games and be hard pressed to find a better all-around game than he had tonight.”

Tabata, starting in right field for injured Travis Snider, finished with two hits.

Tony Watson (10-1) got the win despite giving up a go-ahead single to the Mesoraco, the only batter he faced, in the top of the eighth inning. Mesaroco’s single snapped a scoreless tie, but the inning ended when second baseman Brandon Phillips was thrown out at home plate.

Volquez was charged with one run and three hits in 7 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out six in his seventh start in a row without a loss. Volquez also retired 11 straight batters between the second and fifth innings.

Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth for his 25th save.

The Pirates’ ERA is 2.15 in their last eight games.

“It was a very impressive outing,” Hurdle said. “It wasn’t his best fastball, but he kept it down and no-hit them for six innings without the best stuff we’ve seen from him.”

Reds starter Mike Leake pitched seven innings and did not allow a run for a second consecutive start after holding the Atlanta Braves scoreless for 6 2/3 innings last Saturday. Yet the right-hander wound up with a no-decision.

Pittsburgh got six hits off Leake, who had no walks and one strikeout. He has gone 12 straight starts since last losing to the Pirates.

“Volquez pitched a great game and Leaky matched him inning for inning,” said Mesoraco, who had two of the Reds’ four hits. “They both pitched great games and it was unfortunate we couldn’t get a win for our guy.”

The Pirates’ winning rally came against reliever Jonathan Broxton (4-2) and sent the Reds to just their second loss in their last six games.

Pinch-hitter Andrew Lambo, recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis before the game, singled off first baseman Todd Frazier’s glove with one out and then Harrison and Tabata followed with their hits.

“It was really one pitch that hurt me,” Broxton said. “Harrison hit one off the right-field wall, but the other two hits were ground balls.”

NOTES: Pittsburgh recalled 1B-OF Andrew Lambo from Triple-A Indianapolis and, in a procedural move, optioned RHP Gerrit Cole to rookie-level Bristol to clear a roster spot. Cole will remain with the Pirates and be recalled Monday to start at St. Louis when the major league roster limit expands from 25 to 40. ... Pirates 1B Pedro Alvarez (sprained left foot) and RF Travis Snider (left hamstring discomfort) were both out of the starting lineup, necessitating the call-up of Lambo. ... Cincinnati RHP Alfredo Simon (13-8, 3.26 ERA) will face Pittsburgh Vance Worley (5-4, 3.14 ERA) on Saturday afternoon