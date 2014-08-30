Worley, Walker lead Pirates past Reds, 3-2

PITTSBURGH -- Vance Worley has a box inside his locker in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ clubhouse that contains various items he accumulated while pitching at the Triple-A level over the last two seasons.

“It’s staying here until the end of the season,” Worley said. “It’s a good reminder of where I’ve came from and that I never want to go back there.”

On Saturday, Worley pitched like someone who plans on staying in the major leagues for good as he worked into the seventh inning while snapping a career-worst three-start losing streak in a 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Worley (6-4) gave up two runs (one earned) in 6 1/3 innings, with two walks and four strikeouts. He left with a 3-1 lead in the seventh inning.

Second baseman Neil Walker hit a three-run home run in the first inning as the Pirates (71-64) won their fourth straight game, matching their longest winning streak of the season, and for the seventh time in their last nine games.

They also got within 2 1/2 games of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central race and moved just a half-game behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild card.

The Pirates have won the first two games of the series despite scoring in just two innings. Walker’s 18th homer of the season accounted for all of their scoring Saturday after they scored twice in the eighth inning Friday night to rally for a 2-1 victory.

“It’s a testament to our pitching,” Walker said. “We only scored three runs today and Vance and the bullpen made it stand up. That’s what won it for us.”

Reds right-hander Alfredo Simon (13-9) allowed four hits and two walks while striking out seven in seven innings.

Despite retiring 12 batters in a row from the third through sixth inning, Simon fell to 1-6 since pitching in his first All-Star Game last month. He went 12-3 in the first half of the season.

“This was pretty much the story of his second half,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He has some trouble getting out of the gate and then he’s fine. The bottom line, though, is we have to score more than two runs. It’s tough to win when you don’t score runs consistently and it’s been a problem all season.”

Third baseman Todd Frazier homered for the Reds (65-71), who lost their seventh consecutive road game and for the 19th time in their last 24 games away from home. Frazier’s 23rd homer came in the fourth inning and accounted for Cincinnati’s first run and hit.

Conversely, the Pirates are a major-league-best 24-9 at PNC Park since June 19.

“I don’t know if there really is an answer to why we play so well here,” Walker said. “There isn’t something about the dimensions that favors us. I guess it’s because whoever comes in here knows they are going to get a battle from us.”

The Reds drew within 3-2 in the seventh inning, scoring a run when first baseman Ike Davis dropped a two-out popup by shortstop Zack Cozart.

However, Pirates left-hander Tony Watson pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning and closer Mark Melancon finished with a perfect ninth for his 26th save in 30 opportunities.

NOTES: The Pirates recalled INF Brent Morel from Triple-A Indianapolis to provide an extra bench player and optioned LHP Jeff Locke to the same club, though it is a procedural move as he will stay with the major league club and start Tuesday night at St. Louis. ... Pittsburgh 1B Pedro Alvarez (sprained left foot) missed his third straight game and RF Travis Snider (strained right hamstring) sat out for the second day in a row. ... Pirates RHP Charlie Morton, who is on the disabled list with right hip inflammation and a sports hernia, said he would be willing to work out of the bullpen once he is eligible to activated next Friday. ... Reds INF Kristopher Negron was not in the lineup after starting the previous three games at third base as C Brayan Pena got a start at first base and 1B/3B Todd Frazier shifted to third. ... The three-game series ends Sunday with Cincinnati RHP Johnny Cueto (15-8) facing Pittsburgh LHP Francisco Liriano (3-10, 3.98) in a rematch of last year’s National League wild card playoff game.