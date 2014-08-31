Heisey, Cueto help Reds avoid sweep in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH -- The 2014 season has been tough on the Cincinnati Reds all around, between losing their star, Joey Votto, in June and losing more games than they’ve won with only a month left in the season.

On the last day of August, there was a silver lining to a cloudy afternoon in Pittsburgh. Chris Heisey, who lost nearly all of his playing time earlier this season, homered twice, while Johnny Cueto limited the Pittsburgh Pirates to two runs in eight innings as the Cincinnati Reds avoided a sweep with a 3-2 victory on Sunday at PNC Park.

“It feels good to help the team get a W,” Heisey said. “We needed one today after losing the first one. We couldn’t have done it without the way Johnny Cueto pitched today. He’s the definition of an ace in the big leagues.”

Cueto (16-8) is now tied for the league lead in victories after working eight innings and allowing two runs, nine hits, one walk and striking out six.

“I feel happy because I have 16 wins,” Cueto said. “But at this point, with everything that happened to us, all I’ve gotta do is just look ahead.”

Pittsburgh third baseman Josh Harrison barely cleared the wall in left field with a drive on the first pitch he saw from Cueto for a 1-0 Pirates lead in the first. Harrison’s 13th home run of the season followed Pittsburgh left-hander Francisco Liriano’s first inning in which he struck out the side.

“I was just ready to hit,” Harrison said. “He’s a strike-thrower. Sometimes when you face a guy you get familiar and you see some pitches out of his hand really well.”

Shortstop Jordy Mercer doubled the lead in the next inning when he homered to the bleachers in left field off a 2-2 slider Cueto hung over the plate.

The Pirates had a chance to add another run in the third after right fielder Andrew Lambo doubled to shallow left field. Cueto struck out center fielder Andrew McCutchen and induced a foul pop-up from second baseman Neil Walker to end the threat.

“(Cueto) made pitches,” Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said. “You know going in you’re only going to get a handful of them.”

After the first few innings, Cincinnati manager Bryan Price noticed his ace’s pitching improve.

“His stuff will get better as the game goes on,” Price said. “To have Harrison hit the first one out of the ballpark I think was a stunner.”

Cincinnati tied the game in the fifth on Heisey’s two-run home run after Liriano walked left fielder Ryan Ludwick leading off the frame. The Reds moved men to second and third but stranded them as second baseman Brandon Phillips grounded out.

Heisey hit his second home run of the afternoon off Pittsburgh right-hander Jared Hughes (6-5) with one out in the ninth. Heisey went 2-for-4 and drove in all three of Cincinnati’s runs in a game his manager said he was “elated” with Heisey’s play.

“It’s been a challenging year for him,” Price said. “I don’t think he’s accomplished what he set out to do this year.”

Liriano threw a season-high 111 pitches in seven innings of work. He allowed two runs on five hits, three walks and struck out five batters.

Liriano needed only 43 pitches to work through an efficient first four innings as the Reds did not record a hit off him until first baseman Todd Frazier singled with two outs in the fourth.

But as Cueto adjusted to Pittsburgh’s hitters, his teammates at the plate adjusted to Liriano after he worked through the first four innings with ease.

“They were taking more pitches and I was missing my spots too,” Liriano said. “I wasn’t throwing the first pitch for strikes later in the game.”

Cincinnati left-hander Aroldis Chapman worked the ninth for his 29th save of the year.

NOTES: Pittsburgh RHP Charlie Morton (sports hernia) threw a bullpen session before Sunday’s game. ... Both OF Travis Snider (hamstring) and 1B/3B Pedro Alvarez (hip) were out of the lineup for the Pirates. ... Cincinnati C Devin Mesoraco and OF Jay Bruce were each out of the lineup with a day off.