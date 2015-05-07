Leake leads Reds’ shutout vs. Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- It was the perfect situation for the Cincinnati Reds: Mike Leake on the mound facing a punchless Pittsburgh Pirates offense.

Leake continued his domination of the Pirates with eight scoreless innings, and second baseman Brandon Phillips collected three hits, including the tiebreaking single, to lead the Reds to a 3-0 victory Wednesday night.

Leake (2-1) scattered six hits in winning his sixth straight decision against the Pirates. He has not lost to the National League Central rival since 2012. The right-hander struck out two and walked none in running his unbeaten streak against Pittsburgh to 15 games.

“I think the more familiar you are with the opposing hitters as a pitcher, you learn their weaknesses and how to exploit them,” Leake said. “Once that happens, it’s a matter of executing pitches, and I’ve been able to do that against them. Tonight, the plan was just get ahead in the count and get them to hit the ball on the ground.”

Leake also hit an RBI double, giving him 71 hits in his six-year career -- the most by any major league pitcher since 2010.

“I just try to get a good pitch to hit and take a good swing, that’s all,” Leake said with a smile.

Closer Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth to finish the seven-hit shutout and earn his sixth save.

Phillips hit three singles. The first one hugged the third-base line in the fourth inning and scored third baseman Todd Frazier, who had led off with a triple. Phillips scored on Leake’s double.

Right fielder Marlon Byrd hit his second home run in as many nights and fifth of the season to lead off the fifth inning against Gerrit Cole (4-1), who lost in his first start in May after being selected as the NL Pitcher of the Month for April.

Byrd had two of the Reds’ 10 hits as Cincinnati (14-13) won for the sixth time in nine games and moved above .500 for the first time since April 22, when it was 8-7. The Reds are 5-0 against the Pirates this season.

“It’s good to be 5-0 against those guys because we all know they have a good team and they are going to turn things around,” Reds manager Bryan Price said.

Cole allowed three runs and eight hits in five innings, striking out four and walking two. He lost at PNC Park for just the second time in 10 decisions and 15 starts since last June 28.

The Pirates (12-15) lost their fifth straight game and fell for the seventh time in eight games. They scored just seven runs in the seven losses while going 3-for-37 (.081) with runners in scoring position.

Rookie shortstop Jung Ho Kang had two hits for the Pirates.

“We have to stay level-headed,” Pittsburgh second baseman Neil Walker said. “Baseball is the most humbling game there is, and you’ve got to just keep taking it pitch by pitch by pitch. Leake did a good job. About 90 percent of his pitches were below the knees, but he kept getting us out on them.”

Reds first baseman Joey Votto was ejected and is likely facing a suspension from Major League Baseball for bumping plate umpire Chris Conroy in the third inning.

After Votto struck out swinging to end the inning, he slammed his bat and helmet to the ground. Votto then said something to Cole as he walked to his position, but Conroy thought the remarks were directed toward him and ejected Votto.

Votto charged toward Conroy and bumped into him before he could be intercepted by Price.

“I try to set a good example for younger players, and what I did was totally unacceptable,” Votto said. “You should never make contact with an umpire under any circumstances.”

NOTES: The Pirates placed OF Andrew Lambo on the 15-day disabled list with plantar fasciitis in his left foot and selected the contract of INF/OF Steve Lombardozzi from Triple-A Indianapolis. Lombardozzi grounded out as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He was hitting .379 with 13 RBIs in 24 games at Indianapolis after spending all or parts of the last four seasons in the majors with Washington (2011-13) and Baltimore (2014). ... Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart missed his second straight game. Though his bruised right index finger has healed, he is still feeling pain in his right wrist from being hit by a pitch on Sunday in a loss at Atlanta. ... The three-game series concludes Thursday night, with Cincinnati RHP Anthony DeSclafani (2-0, 2.03 ERA) facing Pittsburgh RHP A.J. Burnett (0-1 1.45).