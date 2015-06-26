Phillips’ 13th-inning homer lifts Reds past Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- The Cincinnati Reds relied on the long ball to win a series at PNC Park.

Todd Frazier hit a game-tying, two-run home run in the seventh inning, and Brandon Phillips blasted a solo shot in the 13th, pushing the Cincinnati Reds past the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 Thursday.

“Brandon hitting the home run was good timing, I thought,” said Reds manager Bryan Price, who team won the final two games of the three-game set.

Cincinnati recorded a season-high 17 hits, including Frazier’s 24th home run of the season, which came off Pittsburgh right-hander Arquimedes Caminero. The third baseman turned a 99 mph fastball around and sent it over the left field fence after first baseman Joey Votto singled and advanced to third on an error.

“The guy was throwing heat and throwing hard,” Frazier said. “I get a fastball, I like to drive ‘em, and I got a pitch to hit. I squared it up, and that’s all I‘m trying to do every at-bat.”

Reds right-hander Pedro Villarreal (1-2) pitched two scoreless innings to earn his first career win. He allowed a leadoff double to center fielder Andrew McCutchen in the 12th inning but escaped the jam. Villarreal retired the side in order in the 13th to secure the victory.

“I‘m thinking I gotta get the next three guys out without letting them score,” Villarreal said of his approach after McCutchen’s hit. “That was my plan as soon as I saw he was on second, and I followed through with my plan getting the next three guys out.”

McCutchen was the only Pirate to advance beyond first base in extra innings.

Pittsburgh right-hander Rob Scahill (2-4) allowed the game-winning home run to Phillips.

Cincinnati starter Anthony DeSclafani lasted six innings, giving up four runs (one earned) on six hits. DeSclafani walked two and struck out five.

“I thought it was a very, very good effort,” Price said. “He obviously doesn’t get credit for the win, but, boy, without his resilience, we wouldn’t have a chance to win that game.”

Pirates starter A.J. Burnett also threw six innings. He yielded two runs (one earned) on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

“He went out there and competed really well again,” Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said. “He settled in, made them swing the bat and got a handful of punchouts and kept them off the plate.”

Cincinnati scored in the first inning for the third consecutive game.

Phillips reached base on an error by third baseman Jung Ho Kang, then stole second. The Reds second baseman scored on Frazier’s RBI single.

“They have some experienced hitters in their lineup,” Hurdle said. “Pitch execution is always going to be paramount. Always going to be first and foremost.”

Burnett said of the Reds’ early rally: “They just hit the ball to good spots. That’s about it.”

Phillips tripled with two outs in the second to drive home center fielder Billy Hamilton for a 2-0 Cincinnati lead.

Pittsburgh responded with three runs in the bottom of the second. Second baseman Neil Walker drew a leadoff walk, and he was forced out on a Kang grounder. With two outs, Reds shortstop Eugenio Suarez booted a ground ball, putting runners at first and second.

Shortstop Jordy Mercer followed with a double that scored Cincinnati’s first run. Burnett singled home two runs with a line drive to center, putting the Pirates up 3-2.

“I just tried to swing as hard as I could and he hit my bat in the right spot,” Burnett said.

The Pirates took a 4-2 lead in the sixth. McCutchen led off with a walk, advanced to second on Kang’s single and scored on catcher Francisco Cervelli’s base hit to right.

NOTES: The start of the game was delayed 56 minutes due to rain. ... Cincinnati LHP Aroldis Chapman was activated from paternity leave before the game. The Reds optioned INF Kristopher Negron to Triple-A Louisville after he hit .141 in 42 games. ... LF Starling Marte was out of the Pirates’ starting lineup, getting a day off. He singled as an eighth-inning pinch hitter. ... Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips (thumb) returned to the starting lineup after he missed Wednesday’s game.