Relievers rescue Reds in 7-1 win over Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- What could have been billed as a marquee matchup of young starters fizzled quickly.

Cincinnati's Brandon Finnegan struggled, but Pittsburgh's Tyler Glasnow struggled more. Neither of the 23-year-olds was around to see the end of the third inning Monday night, and the Reds' bullpen shut down the Pirates in a 7-1 win at PNC Park.

Eugenio Suarez and Scooter Gennett each hit solo homers for Cincinnati, which took advantage of the five walks issued by Glasnow.

Glasnow (0-1) had a rough 2017 debut. He gave up five runs in 1 2/3 innings on four hits and those costly walks with one a strikeout.

Finnegan got into the third inning before being lifted. He allowed one run, four hits and five walks with four strikeouts.

Michael Lorenzen (1-0) relieved Finnegan and went three innings, Cody Reed worked three innings and Wandy Peralta finished in the ninth, all pitching no-hit ball in Finnegan's wake.

The four Reds pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts, and the relievers set the Pirates down in order the final six innings.

"Mentally, I'm always ready," Lorenzen said of coming in so early. "I love stuff like that. I went out there and had fun and picked up Finny."

Cincinnati (5-2) led 6-1 through five innings. Gennett homered to right-center field in the eighth to increase that to 7-1.

The Pirates (3-3) had won three in a row.

Glasnow's first inning was a disaster. Billy Hamilton led off with a single to center and stole second. After Jose Peraza popped out, Glasnow walked four batters in row to give the Reds a 2-0 lead.

The crowd grew restless, including scattered boos.

Gennett hit into an RBI fielder's choice to make it 3-0 before Glasnow got Tucker Barnhart to ground into the third out.

In the second, Glasnow gave up two more runs, on back-to-back, one-out singles, a double steal on a strikeout, and a two-out single by Adam Duvall to make it 5-0.

Glasnow then walked Suarez and he was done, having thrown 64 pitches.

"Just got to forget about this one and go to the next one," Glasnow said.

"I've had bad outings before. The minor leagues teaches you how to not dwell on the starts, so I'm going to go out and do a work week like I just threw a perfect game."

Glasnow won a battle during spring for the fifth starters' spot, but this sort of outing was not what the Pirates were anticipating.

"I don't know what was so tough other than we needed to be aggressive in the (strike) zone," manager Clint Hurdle said. "We talked about that. We want to be athletic on the mound.

"There's work to be done."

The Pirates chased Finnegan in the third. Andrew McCutchen and Gregory Polanco started the inning with back-to-back singles, and Finnegan walked David Freese and Francisco Cervelli to bring McCutchen home and make it 5-1.

Finnegan was replaced by Lorenzen, who got out of the inning with no further damage, and the Cincinnati bullpen took it from there.

"They were just good," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "Tucker (Barnhart, the catcher) was putting down good fingers and they were executing the plan.

"It started with Lorenzen. He just started hitting spots. Everything was in play."

Suarez hit his home run into the left-field bleachers in the fifth for a 6-1 Reds lead.

The Pirates couldn't get a sniff of a hit once Finnegan left.

"I saw really good stuff (from the Reds relievers)," Hurdle said. "We're trying to fight, scratch. We left eight men on base the first three innings. And then after that they retired us in order."

NOTES: Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart was a late scratch because of a sore wrist. ... Pirates 3B David Freese returned to the starting lineup, three days after taking a grounder to the collarbone, although he came off the bench Sunday. ... Pittsburgh IF/OF Adam Frazier made his fourth start of the season, in his fourth position -- LF, DH, 3B and, Monday, 2B. ... Sunday's 8-0 win over the Cardinals was the Reds' second-largest shutout in St. Louis in the past century (10-0 win on Aug. 28, 2013). ... For the Pirates, it was the first of three games in four when they are scheduled to face a left-handed starter.