EditorsNote: fixes 12th graph

Reds complete 3-game sweep of Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- It took until the fifth inning for the Cincinnati Reds to finally get to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday; but, when they did, they broke through in a big way.

The Reds scored four runs in the fifth and added four in the seventh on the way to a 9-2 rout of the Pirates, completing a three-game series sweep.

Cincinnati (7-2) has won six of its past seven games and sits alone in first place in the NL Central. It's still early, but it represents a big turnaround for a team that finished tied for the second-worst record in the majors in 2016.

"I think we all felt we had a chance to be better than maybe a lot of people expected coming out of spring training, but sometimes you have to go out and play and assess where you are," manager Bryan Price said. "I like what we've done so far. There is a much stronger sense of community and guys are seizing opportunities. I like the way we're playing."

Pirates starter Ivan Nova (1-1) kept Cincinnati in check through four frames; but, in the fifth, Zack Cozart and Tucker Barnhart led off with back-to-back doubles. An error by David Freese on Amir Garrett's bunt attempt kept things rolling, and then Billy Hamilton then slapped an RBI single to right. Jose Peraza piled on with a two-run double to left.

Nova was touched for four runs (three earned) in six innings.

In the seventh, it was more of the same as Jose Peraza singled off Pirates reliever Antonio Bastardo. Joey Votto and Adam Duvall walked, and Eugenio Suarez cleared the bases with a double. Scott Schebler then doubled home Suarez.

Bastardo has allowed runs in each of his four appearances this season, including four in two-thirds inning Wednesday. His ERA is now 54.00.

"He's one pitch away from rolling through that inning on 11 pitches," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "That just goes to show you the frailty of the game sometimes."

Votto snapped an 0-for-12 streak with an RBI single in the eighth that scored Barnhart. The Reds finished with 15 hits in the game and 33 in the three-game series.

"It's a nice mix in our lineup right now, one through eight," Price said. "It's seems like everyone is swinging the bat well and making a contribution."

Freese's two-run home run in the seventh inning was the only damage the Pirates could muster against Reds starter Garrett (2-0). It was Freese's second homer of the season. Freese said the offense hasn't been holding up its end of the bargain for Pittsburgh. The Pirates finished 0-for-23 with runners in scoring position in the series.

"That's important," he said. "If our pitchers can do their part -- and they have, for the most part -- then we have to step it up offensively. Timely hitting wins ballgames."

Garrett gave up five hits in 6 2/3 innings in his second major league start and struck out five. On the season, Garrett has pitched 12 2/3 innings and produced a 1.42 ERA and nine strikeouts.

"You want to come up here and contribute to the team, prove that you belong," Garrett said. "I put a lot of hard work in to get here and I know I've got a lot of hard work ahead of me if I want to stay here. So, I'll put this one behind me and get ready for the next one."

NOTES: The Reds placed RHP Rookie Davis on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised right forearm and recalled RHP Barrett Astin from Triple-A Louisville. Davis was hit by a pitch on Tuesday and will miss at least his next scheduled start. Manager Bryan Price did not announce a starter to take Davis' spot Sunday in Milwaukee. Astin has made one appearance with Cincinnati this season, pitching 1/3 inning against Philadelphia on April 3. ... Pirates SS Jordy Mercer hit leadoff for the third time this season. He went 1-for-4 with a double, his first hit when leading off this season. ... RF Andrew McCutchen picked up his first extra-base hit with a double in the fourth and finished 2-for-4.