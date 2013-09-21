OF Billy Hamilton again made an impact with his legs Friday night, stealing a pivotal base in a 6-5 win at Pittsburgh in 10 innings. Hamilton pinch ran for SS Zack Cozart in the ninth inning with the Reds trailing 5-3 with two outs and runners on first and third. Hamilton stole second then easily scored the tying run when C Devin Mesoraco hit a two-run off the glove of diving third baseman Pedro Alvarez. Hamilton is 10-for-10 in stolen base attempts since making his major league debut Sept. 3.

LHP Tony Cingrani did not meet the team Friday night in Pittsburgh for the opener of a three-game series as originally planned. Cingrani felt pain in his back when he tried to throw off a mound earlier this week in Cincinnati while the rest of the team was in Houston. The rookie left his Sept. 10 start against the Chicago Cubs because of back spasms and also had a stint on the disabled list in August with a strained lower back.

1B Joey Votto capped the Reds’ comeback victory at Pittsburgh when his one-out solo home run in the top of the 10th inning snapped a 5-5 tie. It was Votto’s 24th home run of the season and he tucked it just inside the left-field foul pole, enabling the Reds to move into a first-place tie with the Pirates for the first National League wild card. “I didn’t think it was long enough and I didn’t think it was going to stay fair,” Votto said. “I was as surprised as anyone that it was a home run.”

RHP Homer Bailey (11-10, 3.40) will start Saturday night at Pittsburgh in the middle game of a three-game series. Bailey is 6-0 with a 2.60 ERA in his last nine and the six-game winning streak is a career high. Bailey is 8-3 with a 2.66 ERA against the Pirates in 14 career starts, including 2-0 with a 3.40 ERA in three starts this season.

RF Jay Bruce cooled off Friday as he went 0-for-5 in a 6-5 win at Pittsburgh in 10 innings. Bruce had gone 9-for-17 with 10 RBIs in his previous four games.