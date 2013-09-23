OF Chris Heisey started in left field Sunday as LF Ryan Ludwick was rested and went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBIs in an 11-3 win at Pittsburgh. Heisey entered the day in an 0-for-20 slump, the longest hitless stretch of his career.

OF Billy Hamilton made his second career start Sunday and had three hits and two stolen bases in an 11-3 win at Pittsburgh. Since being called up from Triple-A Louisville on Sept. 2, Hamilton has been perfect on all 12 steal attempts and is 6-for-14 (.429). Hamilton had three hits and four stolen bases in his first start Sept. 18 at Houston.

RHP Bronson Arroyo (14-11) pitched just five innings but got the win Sunday as the Reds beat the Pirates 11-3. He allowed three runs and five hits while striking out three and walking two. Arroyo snapped a four-start winless streak in notching his first victory since Aug. 24 and now needs to pitch 2 2/3 innings in his last start of the regular season Saturday against Pittsburgh in Cincinnati to reach 200 for the eighth time in the last nine seasons. “It was a grind,” Arroyo said. “I didn’t feel good physically today and the Pirates ground out a lot of tough at-bats.”

CF Shin-Soo Choo did not start for the second straight game Sunday, but got good news when X-rays of his jammed right thumb were negative. The Reds are hopeful that Choo will be back in the lineup Monday night when they host the New York Mets in the opener of a three-game series.

LF Ryan Ludwick was not in the starting lineup Sunday for a day game following a night game as manager Dusty Baker looks for ways to give the 35-year-old regular rest. Ludwick went 5-for-8 with two RBIs in the first two games of the series after enter on an 0-for-12 skid.

RHP Johnny Cueto will make his second start since coming off the disabled list Monday night when he faces the New York Mets in the opener of a three-game series. He has been on the DL three times this season because of a strained right lat. Cueto is 3-4 with a 5.45 ERA in seven career starts against the Mets and won his long start against them this season on May 20 when he allowed three runs in five innings.