RHP Mike Leake is 2-1 with a 1.31 ERA in five career starts, including a complete game against the Mets. In his only start against them this year, Leake pitched seven scoreless innings allowing three hits in a 4-0 Reds win at Citi Field. Leake is looking to extend his 20 1/3-inning scoreless streak, the second-longest active streak in the major leagues.

OF Billy Hamilton, who recorded his 13th stolen base in the eighth inning Monday, continues to wow the opposition. “We know he can run. We’ll do our best to keep him close,” Mets manager Terry Collins said prior to Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park. “We might change some things up, like do some pitchouts, to get his attention. So far, he’s been pretty hard to stop.” Hamilton is 13-for-13 on stolen-base attempts since being promoted from Triple-A on Sept. 2.

LHP Tony Cingrani threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Monday with no discomfort. It was a positive development for Cingrani, who’s on the disabled list for the second time this season with lower back spasms. Cingrani, who left his start on Sept. 10 due to the lower back issue, still is on the Reds’ active roster but there is no set timetable for his return.

CF Shin-Soo Choo was back in the starting lineup Monday night after missing two games with a sore left thumb that he jammed while sliding headfirst into first base during Friday’s game. While X-rays were negative, Choo initially was concerned since it’s the same thumb he injured during the 2011 season that required surgery.

1B Joey Votto walked five times on Monday night, a career high. The five walks tied a club record, done three times previously. Votto now has 132 walks this season, tying the club mark set by Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan in 1975. He has reached base 310 times this season, one shy of Pete Rose’s franchise record of 311 in 1969.

RHP Johnny Cueto made his second start since coming off the disabled list on Monday night and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits in seven innings. He struggled at times with his command, walking three to go along with five strikeouts. But Cueto’s seven-inning, 99-pitch effort was encouraging for the Reds, who hope their ace will be a key contributor in the postseason.

RHP Mat Latos revealed to the Cincinnati Enquirer on Monday that he’s been pitching with an abdominal strain since June 30. Latos hasn’t been bothered too much by the injury, going 7-4 with a 3.46 ERA since then. Overall, Latos is 14-6 with a 3.23 ERA in 31 starts and is thought to be the Reds’ most likely choice to start the National League wild-card game if necessary.