RHP Mike Leake’s scoreless streak reached a club season-high 21 2/3 innings before ending abruptly Tuesday. Leake lasted just 1 2/3 innings, tying for the shortest outing of his career. He allowed eight hits and four runs, three on Daniel Murphy’s three-run home run in the second inning. Leake didn’t walk a batter, but Mets batters hit many of his 54 pitches hard.

RHP Kyle Lotzkar, designated for assignment by the Reds last week, was released. Lotzkar, 23, went a combined 1-3 with one save and an 8.05 ERA over 32 games in Class A and Double-A this year.

LHP Zach Duke has been a dependable left-hander out of the bullpen since joining the club on Aug. 30. He also has proven to be adept with the bat. Duke is 2-for-2 this season, including a single Tuesday night. Since the start of the 2011 season, Duke is hitting .348.

LHP Sean Marshall, the Reds’ primary left-handed specialist, is used to pressure situations. But it had been a while. Marshall, who was on the disabled list from May 24 to Sept. 16 with left shoulder tendinitis, was brought into Monday night’s game with runners on first and second with no outs in the eighth. Marshall struck out David Wright then got Lucas Duda to roll into an inning-ending double play. “I was thankful to be brought into the game in a tight situation,” Marshall said. “I felt right at home.” Marshall pitched one-third inning Tuesday.

LF Ryan Ludwick went 2-for-4 in Tuesday night’s loss, his third multi-hit game in his past four starts. He is 7-for-17 (.412) in that stretch. Ludwick missed most of this season after suffering a shoulder injury on Opening Day. His bat in the middle of the order helps solidify the lineup.

RHP Mat Latos was named the starter for Wednesday’s series finale against the Mets, a decision that aligns the Reds’ rotation so that Latos could pitch the National League wild-card game Tuesday, if needed. Latos had a 21-inning scoreless streak earlier this season.