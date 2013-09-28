CF Billy Hamilton likely will be on the Reds’ postseason roster, at least for Tuesday’s National League wild card game. While a final decision had not been made as of Friday, the Reds could use Hamilton’s speed in a close game in the one-and-done scenario. Since being recalled from Triple-A on Sept. 2, Hamilton is 13-for-14 on stolen base attempts.

LHP Tony Cingrani’s season likely is over. The 24-year old left-hander has been nursing a lower back strain that placed him on the disabled list from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5. Cingrani left his start on Sept. 10 with a recurrence of back spasms. He feels well enough to pitch, but manager Dusty Baker told the Cincinnati Enquirer that, with just two remaining regular season games, there isn’t enough time to get him ready to pitch in the postseason. Cingrani went 7-4 with a 2.92 ERA in 23 appearances including 18 starts.

RHP Bronson Arroyo needs just eight outs to reach 200 innings for the eighth time in the past nine seasons. The only year Arroyo didn’t reach 200 innings was 2011, when he threw 199. The key this season for Arroyo has been his control, with just 33 walks in 197 1/3 innings. In 17 career starts against Pittsburgh, Arroyo is 7-7 with a 3.78 ERA.

RHP Homer Bailey fell one strikeout shy of becoming the 11th pitcher in Reds franchise history to record 200 strikeouts in a season. Bailey finished with three strikeouts, while giving up four earned runs on five hits in five innings Friday night. He walked four and surrendered a two-run homer to Pedro Alvarez. Bailey walked four in his final three regular season starts. “I was all over the place,” said Bailey. “Four walks, two hit batters. Terrible timing to have a bad game.”

LF Ryan Ludwick batted second Friday for the first time since 2010. It’s the first time he’s batted second since joining the Reds as a free-agent prior to last season, but it was a familiar spot in the order for Ludwick while he was a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, often batting behind Albert Pujols. Ludwick mostly has batted cleanup this year. He went 0-for-4 on Friday.