RHP Bronson Arroyo made what could be his final start for Cincinnati, giving up six earned runs on five home runs in 4 2/3 innings. Arroyo, a free agent after the season, eclipsed 200 innings for the eighth time in nine years. He ranks among franchise leaders in wins, starts and strikeouts. Arroyo has indicated the Mets as a possible destination and made clear he wants to go to a contender.

2B Brandon Phillips left Saturday’s game in the fifth inning after fouling a pitch off his left shin. X-rays were negative. Cesar Izturis replaced Phillips as a pinch-runner. Phillips went 2-for-3 with a RBI.

1B Joey Votto has reached base 315 times this season, surpassing Pete Rose’s club record of 311 set in 1969. Votto leads the National League in walks, on-base percentage and intentional walks. “That’s a good record,” manager Dusty Baker said. “Yeah, he was on base a lot.” Votto and Rose are the only Reds players to reach base 300 times in a season solely by a hit or a walk. Rose did it in 1969 and ‘76.

RHP Greg Reynolds will start Sunday in the season finale. Johnny Cueto originally was listed as the starter, but Pittsburgh’s victory on Saturday wrapped up home field for the National League wild-card game Tuesday, making Sunday’s contest meaningless. It will be Reynolds’ fifth start this season.

LF Ryan Ludwick was moved into the No. 2 spot in the batting order to jump-start the Reds’ struggling offense. But he went hitless for a second consecutive day. Ludwick, the Reds’ primary cleanup batter who missed nearly four months with a shoulder injury, went 0-for-6 with a walk in the first two games of the series. He had not batted second since 2010 while a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.

RHP Johnny Cueto will start the National League wild-card game Tuesday. Mat Latos was slated to start but developed a sore arm. Cueto began the season as the ace of Cincinnati’s staff. But that was before three stints on the disabled list with a strained lat muscle. Cueto appears to be healthy now, having gone 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA with four walks and 10 strikeouts in 12 innings. He’s 13-4 with a 2.37 ERA in 21 career starts against Pittsburgh, including a pair of complete games.

RHP Mat Latos was expected to start the National League wild-card game on Tuesday, but manager Dusty Baker instead opted for RHP Johnny Cueto. Latos has a sore arm, according to Baker. Latos has matured into a big-game pitcher this season after going 14-7 with a 3.16 ERA in 32 starts with 187 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings.