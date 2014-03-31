LHP Aroldis Chapman (facial fractures) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he might be able to return in May. He was hurt when struck by a comebacker March 19, and he had a plate surgically inserted in his skull March 20.

RHP Brett Marshall (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He was injured late in spring training.

RHP Jonathan Broxton (right elbow surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He made three appearances in camp, and he might be able to join the major league bullpen in mid-April.

OF/INF Skip Schumaker (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He is expected to miss a month.

LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder inflammation) threw to live batters for first time the day before the Reds broke camp March 27. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he will remain in Arizona to build arm strength in minor league games.

INF Jack Hannahan (right shoulder surgery in October 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He still was not able to throw across the diamond at game speed as spring ended.

C Devin Mesoraco (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He missed the last 10 days of spring training, and he was going to stay behind in Arizona to get at-bats in minor league games.

RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was healthy and throwing well as spring ended but he did not have time to get his pitch count high enough to start the year active.