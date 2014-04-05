CF Billy Hamilton, mired in an 0-for-12 slump to start the season, didn’t start Friday night but was caught stealing in the eighth inning of the Reds’ 4-3 loss to the Mets. Hamilton said he could use the night off to adjust his mental approach after striking out six times in the first three games. He struck out just nine times in 55 at-bats during spring training, when he hit .327. The speedy Hamilton, who stole 408 bases in his first 515 professional games, reached base just once, via a walk, in the first three games, a stretch in which he didn’t attempt a steal.

RHP Jonathan Broxton (recovery from torn flexor mass tendon surgery) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on Friday night, when he started and threw a scoreless first inning. Broxton was scheduled to pitch again for Pensacola on Saturday and will likely returns to the Reds’ active roster on Monday as long as he comes out of the weekend without any problems. Broxton is expected to serve as the Reds’ closer once he is activated.

C Devon Mesoraco (oblique) played in his second rehab game for Double-A Pensacola on Friday and went 0-for-3 before exiting after seven innings. Mesoraco is scheduled to play nine innings on Saturday before he is re-evaluated by the Reds. He went on the disabled list March 30, retroactive to March 21.

RHP Mat Latos (left knee surgery) is scheduled to make a second rehab start on Tuesday, when he will start for Triple-A Louisville. Latos allowed five runs over four innings and threw 75 pitches for Double-A Pensacola on Wednesday. The Reds are hopeful he’ll be able to rejoin their rotation following Tuesday’s start. Latos underwent surgery for a torn left meniscus on Feb. 14.