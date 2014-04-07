CF Billy Hamilton (sprained left middle finger) was out of the starting lineup for the third straight game Sunday, when the Reds edged the New York Mets, 2-1. Hamilton had a routine night off Friday, when he was injured as he was thrown out trying to steal second base in the eighth inning of the Reds’ 4-3 loss. He entered Saturday’s game as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning and didn’t play at all on Sunday. Manager Bryan Price said Sunday morning that he hoped Hamilton could return to the lineup on Monday against St. Louis.

LHP Manny Parra earned the first save of his professional career Sunday afternoon, when he retired all six batters he faced to close out the Reds’ 2-1 win over the Mets. Parra struck out two and threw just 23 pitches, 19 for strikes. He got the call one day after J.J. Hoover, who has been closing in the absence of the injured Aroldis Chapman and Jonathon Broxton, gave up a walk-off grand slam in a 6-3 loss. Parra’s first save came in his 233rd big league outing and in his 453rd professional appearance overall.

RHP Alfredo Simon made his first start since 2011 a memorable one Sunday afternoon, when he allowed just one run over seven innings and earned the win as the Reds edged the Mets, 2-1. Simon, who had made 99 consecutive relief appearance since his most recent start on Sept. 28, 2011, allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings. He threw just 79 pitches, 56 for strikes. Simon is in the rotation in place of injured RHP Mat Latos.

RHP Jonathon Broxton (recovery from torn flexor mass tendon surgery) continued his rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on Saturday, when, for the second straight day, he started and threw a scoreless first inning. Broxton is expected to meet the Reds in St. Louis on Monday and could be activated by Tuesday. He will be the Reds’ closer once he returns to the roster.

C Devon Mesoraco (oblique) played in his third rehab game for Double-A Pensacola on Saturday and went 0-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning. Mesoraco was supposed to play all nine innings, but the game was delayed by rain and Reds manager Bryan Price said Mesoraco was pulled as a precaution. Mesoraco is scheduled to join the Reds in St. Louis when they begin a three-game series against the Cardinals on Monday.