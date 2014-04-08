CF Billy Hamilton (finger) was back in the lineup Monday and turned a single into an easy double in the top of the first inning for his first hit of the season. Hamilton was injured Friday night at the New York Mets when he jammed his left middle finger stealing second base as a pinch-runner and didn’t start in either of the series’ last two games. He went 1-for-5 in this game, flying out to end it with the tying runs on base.

C Tucker Barnhart was sent down to Triple-A Louisville after C Devin Mesocraco was activated. Barnhart went 2-for-8 in three games last week with Cincinnati, splitting time with Brayan Pena. A switch-hitter, Barnhart displayed good skills defensively, throwing out a base stealer and doing a good job of blocking low pitches.

LHP Tony Cingrani just couldn’t command his fastball Monday and took the loss, needing 88 pitches to get through four innings. Cingrani allowed just three hits, extending his MLB-record string of starts at the beginning of a career allowing five hits or less to 20 starts, but walked four and had eight three-ball counts. He didn’t blame the raw conditions (49 degrees and light rain), saying he just didn’t throw strikes.

RHP Jonathan Broxton, who will be the team’s closer until LHP Aroldis Chapman returns from multiple injuries, to return Tuesday night from his rehab assignment in Double-A Pensacola.

OF/INF Skip Schumaker (dislocated left shoulder) could return before April flips into May.

RHP Homer Bailey has traditionally struggled in his career against St. Louis and will try to reverse that trend Tuesday night. Bailey gave up four runs over 4 1/3 innings in a 7-6 loss Thursday, giving up a 3-0 first-inning lead. In his career against the Cardinals, Bailey is 5-10 with a 4.90 earned run average.

C Devin Mesoraco (oblique) was activated off the 15-day disabled list Monday after playing three rehabilitation games at Double-A Pensacola (Southern League). Mesoraco, who went 0-for-5 with two walks and an RBI, could make his first start of the season Tuesday night. He’s expected to eventually be the everyday catcher.

RHP Mat Latos is making a rehab start Tuesday night for Louisville at Columbus and could be back next week.