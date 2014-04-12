LHP Aroldis Chapman (facial fractures) played catch on Thursday and Friday. He’ll take the next step on Monday when he plans to throw a bullpen session. Chapman was hurt when struck by a comebacker March 19, and he had a plate surgically inserted in his skull March 20. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

1B Joey Votto’s opposite-field home run in the ninth inning Friday was a good sign. It was Votto’s first homer this season but also was an indication that he’s getting back to his old self. Prior to a knee injury last year, Votto was known to drive the ball consistently to left-center and often with power. On Friday, it was a fastball away that Votto deposited 358 feet into the stands.

RHP Johnny Cueto’s control abandoned him in the early innings of Friday’s start against Tampa Bay. He needed 46 pitches to get through two innings. But, Cueto managed to pitch seven innings in the Reds’ 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay and amass 119 pitches. What bodes well for Cueto, who had three stints on the DL last season, is that he got stronger in the latter stages of Friday’s outing, striking out two of the final three batters he faced.

RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February) experienced tenderness in his elbow during a bullpen session Friday. He will be shut down for a few days before he resumes throwing. Latos was scratched from his last rehab start on Wednesday due to inflammation.