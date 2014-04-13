SS Zack Cozart is an everyday player because of his glove, not that the Reds wouldn’t prefer him to contribute more consistently on offense. “He’s our shortstop; he doesn’t have to be a middle of the order run-producer,” manager Bryan Price said. “He can’t get better sitting on the bench.” Cozart began the season 1-for-29, but doubled in the third inning Saturday.

1B Joey Votto batted second Saturday for only the ninth time in his career, and for the first time since Aug. 8, 2008, vs. Houston. The move was made to help revive the Reds’ stagnant offense. “At times, we’ve been a productive offensive club,” manager Bryan Price said.

RHP Alfredo Simon has pitched well since replacing injured RHP Mat Latos in the rotation. On Saturday, Simon was able to minimize his pitches en route to a career-high eight innings, allowing one run and five hits. ”Freddie was terrific,“ Reds manager Bryan Price said. ”He hung a splitter (to James Loney, who hit a home run), but other than that, he kept everything down.

RHP Jonathan Broxton made his 2014 season debut on Friday, throwing a scoreless ninth inning in which he had two strikeouts and a walk. Broxton began the season on the disabled list coming off surgery last August to repair a torn flexor mass in his right forearm.

RHP Mat Latos expressed frustration Saturday following his latest setback on Friday, when he experienced tenderness in his elbow during a bullpen session. “Frustrating to take care of a problem at the end of the year to make it all better ... then to not be able to be healthy,” Latos said. “Seems like every time I take a step forward, I‘m taking eight steps backward.”