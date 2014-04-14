1B Joey Votto batted second for the second straight game in an effort to revive the Reds’ struggling offense. In the third inning, he followed Billy Hamilton’s leadoff single with a 452-foot home run to center. Manager Bryan Price said he’s willing to shake things up for his team, which batted .219 through 11 games. Votto went 1-for-4 with two RBI on Sunday.

LHP Sean Marshall’s long road to recovery has some light at the end of the tunnel. Marshall is expected to pitch back to back games for Triple-A Louisville this week. Barring any setbacks, he could rejoin the club in Chicago April 18-20. Marshall’s return would give the Reds another left-handed option in the bullpen along with Manny Parra.

C Devin Mesoraco was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on April 7. Since then, he’s hit safely in all five appearances. Mesoraco’s improvement on defense resulted in the Reds trading Ryan Hanigan in the offseason and handing the reins to Mesoraco, who began the season on the DL. “I feel good at the plate, real confident up there,” he said. “It’s been a good five games for me.”

RHP Mat Latos received bad, but not horrible news on Sunday when it was determined that he’d suffered a flexor mass strain that will further delay his rehab but not require surgery. Latos will be shut down for 10-14 days before he resumes throwing. “Seems like every time I take a step forward, I‘m taking eight steps backward,” Latos said Saturday. Latos had surgery to remove bone spurs in his elbow following last season. He had left knee surgery during Spring Training.