LHP Aroldis Chapman (fractures above eye, nose) threw 25 pitches off the mound Monday and looked sharp. The Reds will wait to see how Chapman responds before scheduling his next bullpen session. The next significant step will be for Chapman to throw live batting practice with game situations, possibly from behind a screen.

RHP Homer Bailey, who signed a six-year, $105 million contract extension in February, has struggled in his first three starts this season. Monday night, Bailey allowed four home runs in five innings. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out nine, but his ERA ballooned to 8.16. Oddly enough, Bailey’s worst outing of the season Monday came against the Pirates, whom he was 8-5 with a 2.91 ERA against in his career.

LF Ryan Ludwick is healthy and taking a more aggressive approach at the plate. After missing most of last season with a torn labrum suffered on Opening Day, Ludwick has started 11 of 13 games and extended his hitting streak to six games on Monday with a solo home run, his second, in the fourth inning.

C Devin Mesoraco’s two-out, game-tying home run in the sixth inning Monday continued his torrid pace since coming off the disabled list. Mesoraco hit safely in all five of his appearances, including three two-hit games since coming off the DL with two homers and five RBIs.