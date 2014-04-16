3B Todd Frazier said his two-run home run Tuesday night against Pirates starter Gerrit Cole was a good sign. “I’ve still got that little power to the opposite field, which is nice to see,” Frazier said of his fourth homer. “It was a slider. I‘m starting to see more breaking balls. Sometimes you just surprise yourself, I guess.”

RHP Mike Leake isn’t just a good hitting pitcher. He’s simply a good hitter. Leake hit his third career home run Tuesday night, off Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole in the sixth inning. He singled earlier in the game for his 59th career hit, most of any pitcher since Leake’s debut in 2010. Leake went 2-for-3 with two RBI while also pitching six strong innings.

INF Neftali Soto doubled in the fifth inning Monday night for his first major league hit. Soto had 12 at-bats in 13 games late last season, mostly in pinch-hitting roles. He had eight pinch-hit appearances, struck out six times and was hit by a pitch. Soto has played 718 minor league games during which he batted .272 with 105 homers and 405 RBI in 718 games.

C Devin Mesoraco singled three times in four at-bats on Tuesday night, including once with the bases loaded to drive in two runs in the seventh inning. It was his fourth game with at least two hits since being reinstated from the disabled list on April 7.

RHP Sam LeCure learned around 30 minutes before game time Tuesday that he would start the seventh inning of a game suspended due to rain after six innings Monday. LeCure allowed three hits and one run in two innings, earning his first loss in an 8-7 Pirates win. “Most relief pitchers don’t like to know too far ahead of time that they’re pitching,” manager Bryan Price said. “They’d rather you just flip them the ball and say, ‘You’re in there.’ He got more advance notice than normal, but certainly less than a starting pitcher.”