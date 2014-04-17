LHP Aroldis Chapman will throw his second bullpen session Thursday. He is expected to throw up to four bullpens before possibly being cleared to throw live batting practice. Chapman will remain on an every-third day bullpen schedule with increasing pitch-counts. “His arm’s in great shape, it’s just about building up his endurance,” said manager Bryan Price.

LHP Manny Parra, the only left-hander in the Reds bullpen with LHP Aroldis Chapman and LHP Sean Marshall on the disabled list, has had to do just about everything. “He’s got to close, he has to set up, he has to get both left-handed and right-handed batters out, it would be nice to give him a reprieve,” said manager Bryan Price.

RHP Johnathan Broxton will be the primary closer while LHP Aroldis Chapman rehabs from injury. ”There might be times, based on the situation that we’ll use somebody else, most likely it would well against both lefties and righties. He also has a history as a closer, with 112 career saves including Tuesday night.

LHP Sean Marshall allowed one hit, a walk and had two strikeouts in one inning for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. He will pitch again Wednesday, throwing back-to-back days for the first time. Reds bullpen coach Mack Jenkins watched the video feed of Marshall’s outing and gave a positive report. “He was sharp with the breaking ball and fastball,” manager Bryan Price said. “After he throws today we’ll re-evaluate him.”

RHP Johnny Cueto was sensational Wednesday against Pittsburgh, tossing his third career shutout and seventh complete game. Cueto allowed just three hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts. “He had a real good changeup,” said manager Bryan Price. “He didn’t have to over-show his breaking ball. It was his game there in the ninth.” Cueto has gone at least seven innings in each of his starts this season.