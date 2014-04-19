2B Brandon Phillips was removed from Friday’s game in the third inning because of back spasms and was replaced by Ramon Santiago. Phillips appeared to hurt his lower back on a swing while at bat in the first inning. Reds manager Bryan Price said he pulled Phillips as a precaution.

1B Joey Votto batted second since April 12 and has hit .294 with 30 runs scored in that span. “Having Joey closer to the top of the lineup in the No. 2 hole is a high-percentage guy who has hit some homers as well as set the table for other guys,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “(But) Joe can satisfy a lot of different spots in the order. It’s not a curse that he’s a on-base percentage guy-- it’s certainly a benefit --but I also believe he’s more than capable and proven he’s (also) a quality No. 3 hitter.”

RHP Alfredo Simon (1-1, 1.20 ERA) picked up his second win in three starts, holding the Chicago Cubs to a single run on four hits in the Reds 4-1 victory in the opener of a three-game series at Wrigley Field on Friday. “He’s been terrific,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “It’s been a couple of things: he’s coming off two really good years -- back-to-back-- in our bullpen. He was certainly used a lot more in 2013 than he was in 2012 and was some higher leverage situations in our bullpen last year. He has a history as a starter and he wants to start. ... He’s got the (pitching) repertoire and he’s doing a very good job of pitching ahead in the count and executing pitches.” Simon now has a 0.86 ERA in 21 innings pitched.

INF/OF Skip Schumaker remains on the disabled list following a left shoulder dislocation, but continues in a strengthening program. “He’s swinging the bat (but) he’s still not quite ready to play in games yet,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He’s still doing a lot of work in getting his shoulder at full strength and getting all the soreness out. He went from hitting off the tee to getting into the cages and swinging the bat. He’s able to take ground balls, he’s doing all his running stuff and throwing.” But Price declined to specify when Schumaker, who batted .263 with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year, might go on a rehab assignment.

LHP Sean Marshall remains on the 15-day disabled list with a sore left shoulder but accompanied the Reds to Chicago and could be activated soon. “He pitched back-to-back days for (Triple-A) Louisville,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He felt good, his velocity is climbing back up and it’s really good to see. His breaking ball has been great. We’re looking at some time during this trip -- maybe this trip through Chicago.” Marshall allowed two hits and 1 earned run in two wins with Louisville earlier this week