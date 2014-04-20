FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Treasury Markets
April 20, 2014 / 10:37 PM / 3 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Reds LHP Tony Cingrani became the first pitcher in major league history to begin his career with 22 starts without allowing more than five hits in any of those appearances, according to Elias Sports Bureau. He allowed three runs and four hits in five innings Saturday against the Cubs and dropped to 1-2.

LHP Sean Marshall was activated from the disabled list and the Reds optioned RHP Curtis Partch to Triple-A Louisville before Saturday’s game against the Cubs. Marshall was on the disabled list because of shoulder problems. Partch allowed no runs in 4 1-3 innings.

RHP Curtis Partch was optioned to Triple-A Louisville before Saturday’s game against the Cubs. Partch allowed no runs in 4 1-3 innings.

2B Brandon Phillips was back in the Reds’ lineup on Saturday after he left Friday’s game in the third inning because of back spasms. He went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts and is batting .290.

OF Ryan Ludwick was out of the Reds’ lineup Saturday after fouling a ball off his left foot in Friday’s game against the Cubs. X-rays were negative, but his big toe is bruised, manager Bryan Price said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
