RHP Mike Leake (2-1, 2.95 ERA) will make his fourth start on Monday as the Reds open a four-game series at Pittsburgh. In his last nine starts again the Pirates he’s 5-0 with a 3.61 ERA and a 2.49 ERA in his last four. While efficient on the mound he’s also a threat at the plate. Leake’s two-run home run off Gerrit Cole last Tuesday against the Pirates (his third career homer) extended a Reds lead to 5-2. He also had an RBI single on Sunday. The Reds are 3-0 in games in which he has homered. Leake’s 60 career hits are the most by any Major League pitcher since his 2010 debut. He has twice led National League pitchers in batting average.

CF Billy Hamilton started the season 2-for-22 but now has a career-best five-game hitting streak where he’s batted .389 (7-of-18 with a double, RBI and four stolen bases). “(He‘s) taking advantage of the pitches he is getting to handle and also hitting more balls and line drives and balls through the right side along with a bunt base hit,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “Those hard line drives and ground balls work pretty well for him.” Hamilton was 3-for-5 with a run scored on Saturday and was 1-for-5 on Sunday.

2B Brandon Phillips was back in the lineup for the second straight day after suffering a back spasm and departing early on Friday against the Cubs. “There were no issues yesterday,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He did everything he needed to do before the game, took his ground balls, took his swings, ran and did sprints and felt find.” Still he went 0-for-10 over the next two days but was still batting .270 for the season with a homer and three RBIs.

LF Ryan Ludwick was back in the Reds lineup on Sunday after sitting out Saturday’s middle game of the series with the Cubs. He fouled a ball off his big toe on Friday, remained in the game and had precautionary X-rays, which were negative. Ludwick doubled off the left field wall in the second inning on Sunday and went 2-for-4.