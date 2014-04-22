LHP Aroldis Chapman is tentatively scheduled to throw batting practice Wednesday, the first time he will face hitters since suffering facial fractures March 19 when he was hit by a line drive during a spring training game. Chapman had a 45-pitch bullpen session Sunday. He could be ready to start a rehab assignment in the minor leagues next week.

1B Joey Votto had a rare poor performance against the Pirates as he went 0-for-5 with a strikeout. He had reached base in 17 of his last 18 games against the Pirates and went 6-for-10 with two home runs in a three-game series last week at Cincinnati.

C Devin Mesoraco continued his torrid hitting Monday night by going 3-for-5, raising his batting average to .541. He has a hit in each of his 10 games this season.

RHP Johnny Cueto (1-2, 1.50) will start Tuesday night at Pittsburgh. His last start was also against the Pirates last Wednesday at Cincinnati and he threw a three-hit shutout and had a career-high 12 strikeouts. Cueto is 15-7 with a 2.22 ERA against the Pirates in 22 career starts. He has had quality starts in all four outings this season but the Reds are just 1-3 in those games.