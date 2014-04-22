FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Treasury Markets
April 23, 2014 / 2:17 AM / 3 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Aroldis Chapman is tentatively scheduled to throw batting practice Wednesday, the first time he will face hitters since suffering facial fractures March 19 when he was hit by a line drive during a spring training game. Chapman had a 45-pitch bullpen session Sunday. He could be ready to start a rehab assignment in the minor leagues next week.

1B Joey Votto had a rare poor performance against the Pirates as he went 0-for-5 with a strikeout. He had reached base in 17 of his last 18 games against the Pirates and went 6-for-10 with two home runs in a three-game series last week at Cincinnati.

C Devin Mesoraco continued his torrid hitting Monday night by going 3-for-5, raising his batting average to .541. He has a hit in each of his 10 games this season.

RHP Johnny Cueto (1-2, 1.50) will start Tuesday night at Pittsburgh. His last start was also against the Pirates last Wednesday at Cincinnati and he threw a three-hit shutout and had a career-high 12 strikeouts. Cueto is 15-7 with a 2.22 ERA against the Pirates in 22 career starts. He has had quality starts in all four outings this season but the Reds are just 1-3 in those games.

