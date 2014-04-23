RHP Alfredo Simon (2-1, 0.86) will make his first career start against the Pirates on Wednesday night. He went 0-3 with a 4.38 ERA in nine games against them as a reliever. Simon had pitched exclusively in relief the previous two seasons before becoming the Reds’ No. 5 starter this season with Latos on the DL.

INF/OF Skip Schumaker is no longer feeling pain from the left shoulder dislocation he suffered during spring training. However, the team’s medical staff wants him to regain more strength in the shoulder before he can be sent to the minor leagues for a rehab assignment.

RHP Johnny Cueto pitched a three-hitter against the Pirates for the second time in six days Tuesday night in a 4-1 victory at Pittsburgh and became the first Reds pitcher since Latos in June 2012 to hurl consecutive complete games. Cueto lost his bid for a second straight shutout when Pirates CF Andrew McCutchne homered with one out in the ninth inning. That snapped Cueto’s 21 1/3-inning scoreless streak and denied him the chance to become the first Reds pitcher to throw back-to-back shutouts since Tom Seaver in 1977.

RHP Mat Latos (right elbow) is still “a few days away” from throwing, manager Bryan Price said Tuesday. Latos has been on the disabled list all season as he recovers from surgery performed in October and was shut down on April 13 when he felt in the elbow during a bullpen session.