LHP Aroldis Chapman threw early batting practice Wednesday, the first time he had faced hitters since suffering fractures of his eye and nose along with a mild concussion March 19 when he was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Kansas City C Salvador Perez in spring training. Chapman pitched from behind a protective screen as he faced C Brayan Pena and INF Neftali Soto. The next step is for Chapman to throw batting practice without the screen sometime this weekend when the Reds visit Atlanta.

SS Zack Cozart got the day off, his third of the season, and INF Ramon Santiago started in his place. Cozart has a .149 batting average and one home run in 18 games but has been hitting somewhat better recently. He is 9-for-38 (.237) with the homer and four RBIs since beginning the season in a 1-for-29 funk.

LHP Tony Cingrani will start Thursday at Pittsburgh in the finale of the four-game series. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is the first pitcher in major league history to begin his career with 22 starts without allowing more than five hits in any of them. Cingrani has never started against the Pirates and has not allowed a run in three relief appearances, covering 2 1/3 innings.

RHP Alfredo Simon has been one of the baseball’s biggest surprise during the first month of the season. Simon continued to shine as a substitute starter, pitching into the seventh inning despite erratic control as the Reds beat the Pirates 5-2 on Wednesday night.

INF/OF Skip Schumaker will report to the Reds’ extended spring training camp on Friday at Goodyear, Fla., as he continues to rehab from the dislocated left shoulder he suffered March 21 while diving for a ball in the outfield during a spring training game. If all goes well over the weekend, Schumaker will begin a rehab assignment with one of the Reds’ farm clubs early next week.

LF Ryan Ludwick got Wednesday night off after going 0-for-6 in the first two games of the series at Pittsburgh. That followed his second five-game hitting streak of the season. OF Roger Bernadina started in left field.