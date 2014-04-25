CF Billy Hamilton was caught stealing as a pinch-runner but otherwise got the day off Thursday in the 2-1 victory at Pittsburgh. Manager Bryan Price wants to give the rookie leadoff hitter regular mental breaks throughout the season. Hamilton has been hot lately, going 11-for-31 (.355) with one double, three RBIs and seven stolen bases in his last nine games. OF Chris Heisey started in center field and hit at the top of the order.

LHP Tony Cingrani got the win Thursday by holding the Pittsburgh Pirates to only one run and six hits in six innings while striking out seven. However, his most impressive statistic was two walks allowed. Cingrani had issued 13 bases on balls in 22 1/3 innings in his first four starts this season.

RHP Homer Bailey will start Friday night at Atlanta in the opener of a three-game series. Bailey notched his first win of the season in his previous start Sunday against the Cubs at Chicago, pitching six shutout innings with eight strikeouts.

C Devin Mesoraco’s 11-game hitting streak to start the season ended as he went 0-for-4 Thursday. Even though Mesoraco was hitless, his batting average is a robust .477.