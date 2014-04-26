3B Todd Frazier left Friday’s game in the fifth inning because of tightness in his left groin, but he said it was something he had been dealing with and is not serious. Frazier felt it tighten after a leadoff double in the second inning, but stayed in through another at-bat. Neftali Soto replaced Frazier.

RHP Mike Leake, who faces the Braves on Saturday night in the middle of a three-game series in Atlanta, went seven innings on Tuesday at Pittsburgh, giving up a grand slam to Ike Davis in a no-decision. He had won his previous two starts, including eight scoreless innings at St. Louis in which he gave up four hits. Leake is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA in three career starts against Braves.

LHP Aroldis Chapman, hit in the face by a line drive during spring training, may throw live batting practice without a screen for the first time on Saturday before the Reds’ game in Atlanta. The reliever faced hitters for the first time since the injury on Wednesday in Pittsburgh while working behind a screen. Chapman suffered fractures around his left eye and his nose, as well as a concussion.

RHP Alfredo Simon is the subject a $15 million civil suit filed in Washington, D.C., by a women claiming that she was sexually assaulted during the Reds’ road trip to play the Nationals in April of 2013. She is seeking $5 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages. Simon, 3-1 with a 1.30 ERA in four starts this season, is next scheduled to pitch Monday against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati. Neither he nor the Reds have commented on the suit.

C Devin Mesoraco left Friday’s game against the Braves because of a strained left hamstring suffered while scoring a run in the seventh inning. He will be evaluated further on Saturday and could be headed back to the disabled list. Mesoraco, who is batting .468, missed the first week of the season because of a strained oblique.