3B Todd Frazier did not start for the first time all year on Saturday in the wake of experiencing tightness in his left groin on Friday. Frazier had started the previous 23 games and had hit in five of the last six games. He’s batting .256 with four homers and 10 RBIs.

RHP Mike Leake (2-2) allowed three homers Saturday, tying a career high. After allowing back-to-back homers in the third inning, Leake retired 11 of his final 14 batters. He has allowed four runs in his last two starts.

LHP Aroldis Chapman (fractures above eye, nose) threw 43 pitches over two innings against live batting practice on Aug. 26 without using the protective screen. Chapman will remain on an every-third-day bullpen schedule with increasing pitch counts. He was hit by a line drive during a spring training game on March 19.

C Tucker Barnhart was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to replace C Devin Mesoraco on the active roster. Barnhart was on the opening day roster and appeared in three games (two starts) before being optioned to Louisville on April 7. Barnhard was batting .250 with four doubles, one homer and five RBIs for Louisville.

LF Ryan Ludwick went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and is hitting .317 (13-for-41) on the road. Ludwick also made a leaping catch to rob Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman of a home run in the third inning.

C Devin Mesoraco was placed on the 15-day DL after suffering a strained left hamstring on Friday night. In 13 games, Mesoraco was batting .468 with six doubles, three homers, 10 runs and 13 RBIs.

RHP Johnny Cueto is 2-0 with a 0.50 ERA with two complete games in his last two starts, both against the Pirates. Cueto (2-2, 1.38) has been victimized by lack of run support; the Reds have scored just 12 runs in his 39 innings pitched. He is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA in five starts against the Braves.