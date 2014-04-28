3B Todd Frazier, who left Friday’s game in the fifth inning because of tightness in his left groin, returned to the Reds’ lineup on Sunday against the Braves after missing his first game of the year. He was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, though, as his averaged dropped to .244.

LHP Aroldis Chapman, hit in the face by a line drive during spring training, is tentatively scheduled to pitch in a second simulated-game situation Tuesday in Cincinnati after throwing 43 pitches over two innings Saturday in Atlanta. “I think it was a big step to throw without a protective screen for the first time,” manager Bryan Price said. Added Chapman through a translator: “I would be able to go to the minor leagues right now (for a rehab assignment), but to be honest, I need at least one more simulated game.”

RHP Alfredo Simon, who is 3-1 with a 1.30 ERA and .172 opposing batting average, will face the Chicago Cubs on Monday night as the Reds return home to open a week-long homestand. It will be his first start since a $15 million civil suit was filed against him in Washington, D.C., by a woman claiming that she was sexually assaulted during the Reds’ road trip to play the Nationals in April 2013. Simon started against the Cubs on April 18 in Chicago allowed just four hits and an unearned run over six inning in a 4-1 victory.

RHP Johnny Cueto, coming off consecutive complete-game victories over the Pittsburgh Pirates, struck out 11 while lowering his ERA to 1.15 with eight scoreless innings Sunday against the Braves. He has allowed just one run over his last 30 innings after giving up three hits and three walks in the no-decision. It was the fifth career double-figure strikeout game for Cueto, who fanned a career-high 12 in his three-hit shutout of the Pirates on April 16.