LHP Aroldis Chapman (facial fractures) will throw a simulated game Tuesday. If all goes well, he will be sent out for a short minor league rehab stint before rejoining the Reds. Chapman has had no issues throwing but needs to build up his stamina and endurance. He was struck in the forehead by a line drive during a spring training game March 19.

RHP Alfredo Simon on Tuesday will make his first start since being hit with a $15 million civil lawsuit by a woman accusing him of sexual assault last year. Simon (3-1, 1.30 ERA) has been stellar since moving into the rotation when RHP Mat Latos began the season on the disabled list. Manager Bryan Price doesn’t expect the lawsuit to be a distraction for Simon. “I take him at his word that nothing happened, and he’s assured me that he’s ready to pitch and his focus is on pitching,” Price said Monday afternoon.

INF Skip Schumaker (dislocated left shoulder) began a rehab stint with Triple-A Louisville on Monday, and he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. “He’ll see better pitching, a lot of good pitching, at Triple-A,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “There’s no timetable for his return. He could be rather quick, or it could take a little longer if he’s not ready.”

RHP Mat Latos (right elbow surgery in October 2013, left knee surgery in February 2014) is playing catch and is expected to throw from the mound this week. Latos was scratched from a rehab start on April 9 due to inflammation and was shut down for nearly two weeks.