LHP Aroldis Chapman threw 25 pitches in a live batting practice session Tuesday and is tentatively scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment at Class A Dayton on Thursday. Chapman’s fastball is as explosive as ever, so he’s been fine tuning his changeup, slider and breaking pitches in preparation for that could be four or five rehab appearances before being activated.

OF Billy Hamilton did it all Tuesday night. The Reds’ leadoff batter went 3-for-4, including his first career home run, a walk, stolen base and three runs scored. Hamilton also contributed a diving catch in the seventh inning to help preserve a one-run lead. “Every day I come to the ballpark I try to do something to help the team win,” Hamilton said. “It was fun today.”

RHP Alfredo Simon, making his first appearance since being hit with a $15 million lawsuit by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her in a Washington, D.C. hotel last year, didn’t appear distracted Tuesday, allowing just two runs and five hits in six innings. Simon walked two and fanned five over 91 pitches. “It’s not a surprise that he’s pitched well. The surprise is that at times he’s been a shutdown starter,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He’s been a key cog for us in the rotation. He fought his way through some sticky spots tonight.”

INF/OF Skip Schumaker didn’t hang around long in his second rehab appearance for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. After going 0-for-1 with a strikeout, Schumaker was ejected for arguing a call at second base that could have been a double play. Schumaker went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles for the Bats on Monday.