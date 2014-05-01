LHP Aroldis Chapman tentatively is scheduled to start Thursday night for Class-A Dayton against Lansing. When he pitches, it will be Chapman’s first game action since being struck on the forehead with a line drive in a Spring Training game on March 19. He’s going to come out of the bullpen at least once in what should be roughly four outings,” said manager Bryan Price. “It could be more. It could be a game less.”

CF Billy Hamilton was caught stealing just 16 times in 104 attempts last season between Triple-A Louisville and the major leagues. He’s already been caught five times in 15 attempts this year. “It’s another level. He has to find his way,” manager Bryan Price said. “You have to look at any patterns that are there. He’s been running fairly early in the count, and when that happens, you don’t have a chance to evaluate the times you’re getting to the plate. It’s a process.” Hamilton went 3-for-4 with his first career home run and a stolen base in Tuesday’s game.

LHP Tony Cingrani insisted he was fine physically following Wednesday night’s 9-4 loss to the Cubs in which he allowed three runs and six hits in four innings. Cingrani was removed from the game with just 79 pitches when his velocity dropped noticeably. “Cingrani wasn’t real sharp,” said manager Bryan Price. “His velocity started to back down that last inning. I didn’t think we should send him back out there and expect different results.”

2B Brandon Phillips is 8-for-46 in his past 11 games. Manager Bryan Price said it’s just a matter of time before the Gold Glove second baseman breaks out of his slump. “He’s a better hitter than he’s been in the last week,” said Price of Phillips, who’s a career .277 hitter entering this year. “He’s got a huge resume of performance. It’ll be something special when he warms up and starts doing what he’s capable of doing.” Phillips went 1-for-4 with a RBI single on Wednesday.

C Brayan Pena’s solo homer in the second inning Wednesday off Cubs right-hander Edwin Jackson was significant in several respects. It was Pena’s first home run in a Reds uniform and first overall since Aug. 11, 2013 when he homered at Yankee Stadium while a member of the Tigers. It was Pena’s third National League homer, first since 2007 with Atlanta.

INF/OF Skip Schumaker’s ejection during his second rehabilitation start for Triple-A Louisville didn’t sit well with Reds manager Bryan Price. “It’s unfortunate because we wanted Skip to go out there and play seven or nine innings (Tuesday), so it looks like that will have to wait until tomorrow because they’re off today. So it’s inconvenient for all those involved, including the Reds.” Schumaker is 3-for-5 with two doubles and a RBI in two rehab starts.