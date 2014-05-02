LHP Aroldis Chapman started for Class A Dayton on Thursday night, throwing 18 pitches, 11 for strikes, with two strikeouts in one inning. His fastball topped out at 101 mph, MLB.com reported. It was Chapman’s first game action since being struck on the forehead with a line drive in a spring training game on March 19.

CF Billy Hamilton made a sensational diving grab of Carlos Gomez’s line drive for the first out of Thursday night’s game. Hamilton suffered sprained third and fourth knuckles on his left hand while making the catch. He remained in the game but Chris Heisey pinch-hit for him when the Reds came to bat in the bottom half. Hamilton is listed day-to-day.

LHP Tony Cingrani insisted he was fine physically following Wednesday night’s 9-4 loss to the Cubs in which he allowed three runs and six hits in four innings. But Cingrani was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday with left shoulder tendinitis. The good news for the Reds is that Cingrani’s injury is not considered serious and, with two upcoming days off, they do not need to fill Cingrani’s fifth spot in the rotation provided he returns within the allotted 15 days.

RHP Curtis Partch was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday to fill LHP Tony Cingrani’s spot on the roster. It’s Partch’s second stint with the big-league club this season. He did not allow a run in three appearances prior to being optioned to Louisville on April 19.