LHP Aroldis Chapman’s next rehab start for Class A Dayton is scheduled for Saturday at Lake County. If all goes well, he will join Triple-A Louisville. Chapman threw 18 pitches, 11 for strikes, with two strikeouts in one inning of work on Thursday, Chapman’s first game action since being struck on the forehead with a line drive in a Spring Training game on March 19. “Not just because the velocity was good, but he was also working on his off-speed pitches, his slider and change-up,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’s smart enough to know he’s not just going out there to get his arm in shape, but to get a feel for his off-speed pitches which will be important when he’s activated.”

CF Billy Hamilton was still sore Friday after spraining the third and fourth knuckle on his left hand while making a sensational diving grab of Carlos Gomez’s line drive for the first out of Thursday night’s game. “It’s sore, so it could limit some of the things he could do,” said manager Bryan Price. Hamilton was not in the lineup on Friday, but Price wouldn’t rule out using him as a pinch-runner.

C Tucker Barnhart won’t fashion himself a home run hitter, despite his first career home run off Brewers right-hander Marco Estrada on Thursday. “I don’t think we have to keep him from doing anything,” manager Bryan Price said. “He’s just tickled to be able to have the opportunity to have that moment here. Not only was it his first home run, it was here in front of his family, it tied the game for us, and he played an instrumental role in our victory, so it was big in a lot of ways and an unforgettable moment, I‘m sure.”

2B Brandon Phillips’ day off on Friday didn’t have anything to do with his recent struggles with the bat, says manager Bryan Price. Phillips is batting .179 in his past 14 appearances, including 2-for-11 on this homestand. “Actually, I was on the fence after yesterday because he hit the ball on the screws three times,” said Price. “I was partway reluctant to give him a day off. He wasn’t asking for time off, but I had approached him earlier about getting him a day.”