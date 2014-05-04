LHP Aroldis Chapman (facial fractures) made his second rehabilitation start for Class A Dayton on Saturday at Lake County. Chapman started the game and threw 16 pitches in one inning of work with a walk and a strikeout. The next step for Chapman, who was struck in the forehead by a line drive during a spring training camp on March 19, is to continue his rehab with Triple-A Louisville.

CF Billy Hamilton was not in the starting lineup Saturday for a second consecutive day after spraining the third and fourth knuckles on his left hand making a diving catch in the first inning Thursday. Hamilton could be available to pinch-run or pinch-hit, said manager Bryan Price. Chris Heisey started in CF on Saturday and batted leadoff.

OF Roger Bernadina was designated for assignment on Saturday to make room on the roster for INF/OF Skip Schumaker who was reinstated from the disabled list. Bernadina, who appeared in 23 games, batted .143 with a double and RBI going 1-for-11 as a pinch hitter. “I‘m glad I got the chance to do some things,” Bernadina said. “I wasn’t able to play a lot, so I never got into a groove.”

OF Skip Schumaker was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list after going 5-for-12 (.417) with four doubles and three RBIs in four rehabilitation appearances with Triple A Louisville. “I feel like I‘m ready to go,” Schumaker said. “I don’t think I’d jeopardize somebody’s spot on the team if I didn’t think I was good enough to compete.” Schumaker, who mostly will play outfield, was signed a two-year deal with the Reds in November. He entered Saturday’s game as a pinch runner in the seventh inning.

RHP Johnny Cueto drew some big-time praise from manager Bryan Price prior to Saturday’s game. “Johnny Cueto has been an outstanding pitcher for as long as I can remember, I’ve been here since 2010,” Price said. “But he’s taken his game to an even higher level.” Price likened Cueto’s ability to use every pitch to both sides of the plate, a la soon-to-be Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux. A few hours later, Cueto justified his manager’s comments by giving up just two runs and three hits in a 6-2 victory over Milwaukee, lowering his ERA to 1.31.