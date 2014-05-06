OF Roger Bernadina, designated for assignment Saturday, was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. However, there is a chance he could be promoted back to the majors on Tuesday with RF Jay Bruce headed for the disabled list. Bernadina, who appeared in 23 games for Cincinnati this season, batted .143 with a double and RBI. He was 1-for-11 as a pinch hitter.

RF Jay Bruce underwent left knee surgery Monday to repair a torn meniscus. He is expected to miss one month. Bruce was scratched from the starting lineup Sunday due to left knee soreness. He pinch-hit in the seventh and struck out on three pitches, and he was examined by doctors later that evening.