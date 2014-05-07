RHP Mike Leake faces the Red Sox in the second game of a two-game series in Boston on Wednesday night. He has pitched into the seventh inning in all six starts this season but has lost his last three starts and is winless in his last four. He is 3-3 with a 2.78 ERA in 12 career starts against the American League.

LHP Aroldis Chapman, the Reds’ closer working his way back from getting hit in the head with a line drive, worked an ineffective 2/3 of an inning as a starter for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday night. The hope is he can return Friday. On Tuesday, he gave up five runs on four hits, a walk, a hit batter and wild pitch, throwing 33 pitches.

CF Billy Hamilton missed his fourth start with two bruised knuckles on his left hand. The hand is still swollen and Hamilton is worried about a possible stint on the disabled list. “After swinging the bat today, it’s very tough,” he said. “I did three swings, maybe. I couldn’t hold on to the bat. The bat fell out of my hand.” A short time later, Hamilton was examined by team physician Dr. Tim Kremchek. “He looked at him and he’s shown some improvement, but he’s still the proverbial day to day,” general manager Walt Jocketty said. As far as putting Hamilton on the DL, Jocketty said, “Not yet. I don’t know who we’d replace him with.” Hamilton pinch hit and sacrificed in the ninth inning and then tried to bunt for a hit in the 11th.

OF Roger Bernadina, who was designated for assignment, passed through waivers and was shipped to the minors over the weekend. The Reds purchased his contract Tuesday, and he will take RF Jay Bruce’s spot on the roster. “You never know with baseball. I got the call and I was ready to come and join the team again,” said Bernadina, who never left Cincinnati to report to the minors. “I was ready for anything.”

CF Skip Schumacher, who just recently made his 2014 debut, had his first hit of the season to drive in the Reds’ first run on Tuesday night. He went 2-for-5 for the game and is a .323 lifetime hitter in 76 inter-league games.

RHP Homer Bailey worked six innings without a decision on Tuesday night. He allowed three runs on five hits and left trailing, 3-1, before his team took him off the hook with two runs in the eighth.

RF Jay Bruce underwent arthroscopic right knee surgery on Monday and could miss up to a month. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday.