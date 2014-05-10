LHP Aroldis Chapman’s return to the big leagues was pushed back one day. The plan initially was for Chapman to return on Friday, but after throwing back-to-back days for Triple-A Louisville, the brakes were applied. “We’re going to go out and watch him play catch and see how he feels,” said manager Bryan Price on Friday. “He threw back-to-back, and from a practical standpoint, it would be better to go into a series with a fresh arm.” Price said the results of those two rehab starts -- eight earned runs in one inning -- didn’t factor as much into the decision. “He got hit a little bit ... he didn’t shy away from contact,” said Price. “Other than giving up some runs, he was fine.”

CF Billy Hamilton felt fine after hitting in the last group in batting practice on Friday and was cleared to pinch hit. Hamilton doubled in the eighth inning and later scored the go-ahead run in an eventual 4-3 win over Colorado. Friday was the sixth straight start he’d missed after spraining the third and fourth knuckles on his left hand making a diving catch on May 1 against Milwaukee. Gripping a bat was an issue for Hamilton prior to Friday night’s game.

1B Joey Votto batted fourth in Friday’s series opener against Colorado for the 23rd time in his career, first since 2009. In those games, Votto batted .317 with five home runs and 16 RBIs and a .423 on-base percentage. “I‘m just trying to make things happen and create opportunities to score more runs, kick the offense into gear,” said manager Bryan Price. It paid off in the ninth when Votto delivered his fourth career walkoff homer.

RHP Johnny Cueto was stellar again on Friday night, retiring the final 11 batters he faced, finishing with two runs allowed and five hits in eight innings with one walk and eight strikeouts. “Early he wasn’t as sharp, but he found that ability to do that sinker/cutter combination again,” said manager Bryan Price. “He left a couple sliders up, one to (Troy) Tulowitzki for the home run. He realized that wasn’t his best pitch. He’s just so confident and locked in.”