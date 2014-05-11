LHP Aroldis Chapman was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Saturday. He’d been on the DL since being struck in the forehead by a line drive in a spring training game on March 19, resulting in multiple facial fractures. “He’s satisfied everything we wanted him to do,” manager Bryan Price said. “The ball’s coming out of his hand good, velocity is there. He’s proven he’s not affected by what happened.” Chapman made four minor-league rehab appearances.

CF Billy Hamilton was not in Saturday’s starting lineup but he did pinch-hit for the second straight day. “As Dusty (Baker) used to say, when you think a guy’s ready, give him one more extra day,” manager Bryan Price said. Hamilton has been out since spraining the third and fourth knuckle on his left hand making a diving catch on May 1. Gripping a bat has been his primary issue, so Price wants to ease him back.

RHP Curtis Partch was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on May 10 to make room on the roster when left-handed closer Aroldis Chapman was reinstated from the disabled list. Partch had not pitched in a game since being promoted from Triple-A on May 1. In two stints with the Reds this season, Partch pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings in three appearances.

1B Joey Votto homered on the first pitch from Rockies LHP Boone Logan to win Friday’s game in the bottom of the ninth. On Saturday, Votto homered on the first pitch he saw from Jordan Lyles. Two pitches, two homers. It’s a sign Votto is emerging from a mini-slump in which he’d batted .162 over a 10-game stretch.

RHP Alfredo Simon had allowed four home runs in his first six starts. But on Saturday night he gave up back-to-back home runs leading off the first inning. It didn’t get any better for Simon, who lasted just three innings, allowed five earned runs and eight hits (including three homers). He has allowed eight earned runs in two May starts after giving up just six earned runs in five April starts.

C Devin Mesoraco, on the disabled list since April 26 with a strained right hamstring, ran on Saturday for the second straight day. “Perfectly good,” Mesoraco said. “Everything felt fine. No worries.” The plan is for Mesoraco to make one or two rehab appearances but location and dates had yet to be set.