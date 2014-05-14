RHP Mike Leake has pitched into the seventh inning in each of his eight starts this season. But on Tuesday night, he endured another hard-luck outing in a 2-1 loss to San Diego. Leake gave up just one run on two hits in eight innings, but earned a no-decision. “That’s part of the game,” said Leake. “I’d rather have a good defense behind me than runs, but I know you need runs to win the game. We had some good defense tonight.” Leake is 2-3 with a 3.09 ERA in eight outings.

LHP Tony Cingrani will join the club on its next road trip and is expected to be activated sometime during the series at Philadelphia May 16-18. “He’s on schedule right now to be activated during the road trip,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’s got a little bit more to accomplish. He’s got another couple of bullpens to verify everything’s OK.” Cingrani is 2-2 with a 3.34 ERA in six starts with 32 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings.

RF Jay Bruce, who had left knee surgery on May 5 and was expected to miss one month, has been hitting off the tee, doing elliptical and exercise bike, and took batting practice on the field for the first time on Tuesday. “I‘m feeling good. Everything’s going very, very well,” said Bruce. “I‘m pain free. There’s still some general swelling from the surgery. That’s not going away soon.” Bruce is hoping to expedite his recovery, but wouldn’t put a timetable on it. “My body will let me know when I‘m ready,” he said. Bruce is batting .216 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 30 games.

C Devin Mesoraco, on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday night, catching six innings and going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Mesoraco was expected to make one, maybe two rehab starts before being activated. He’s batting .468 with six doubles, three homers and 13 RBIs in 13 games.

RHP Mat Latos is expected to throw a bullpen session on May 14 and join the club on its next road trip. He plans to throw three bullpens then a simulated game before being sent on a minor-league rehab assignment. He is expected back by early June, barring any setbacks. “We always leave it open to adjust,” said manager Bryan Price. “I know he’s champing at the bit. It’s not going to be baby steps, but it will be a little bit less aggressive than the pace we had originally set up.”