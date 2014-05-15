3B Todd Frazier continues to impress at the plate. “He’s been swinging it well,” manager Bryan Price said. “I think that anybody associated with the team would feel the same way that we are all optimistic and very much in the belief that Todd Frazier is an even better player than what we’ve seen the first couple of years in the major leagues.” Frazier has an active 12-game hitting streak in which he is batting .304 with six doubles, three homers and 11 RBIs.

LHP Aroldis Chapman allowed a solo home run by Padres 3B Chase Headley in the ninth inning Tuesday, taking a 2-1 loss. It snapped a streak of five consecutive strikeouts by Chapman in his two outings since being reinstated from the disabled list Sunday. “You know what? It’s unfortunate, but it’s not a concern,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’s throwing hard, he’s throwing strikes, he’s throwing his slider over. Those are the unfortunate parts about being a closer in a tied or one-run game. You really have no margin for error.”

LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder tendinitis) will join the club on its next road trip. Wednesday’s rainout pushed his scheduled back a day or two, but he is still expected to start a game either in Philadelphia (May 16-18) or Washington (May 19-21). “He threw on the off day (Monday) with more aggression,” manager Bryan Price said. “It sounded like it went very, very well. We’re optimistic. You know what we’re looking for? We’re looking for a stronger shoulder and a pain-free delivery, and I think we’re close, but we want to be all the way there before he’s activated.” Cingrani threw on the side Wednesday.

C Devin Mesoraco, on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring, went 0-for-4 Wednesday for Triple-A Louisville. He is 2-for-7 through two games on a rehab assignment. “We’re going to increase his workload each game, and we don’t anticipate any reason to think there should be any setbacks, but you know hamstrings are tricky things,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “I think a two- to three-game look will give us a pretty good idea of whether he’s ready to go.” Mesoraco batted .468 with six doubles, three homers and 13 RBIs in 13 games before landing on the DL.