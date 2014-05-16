SS Zack Cozart snapped an 0-for-15 skid with runners in scoring position with a two-run single in the sixth inning on Thursday. He went 3-for-4. “It feels good to help the team out aside from just defense,” Cozart said. “It’s been a rough start at the plate, but I work hard every day in the cage. This game’s all about confidence and it’s hard to be confident when you’re not getting hits.”

2B Brandon Phillips hit a three-run home run and contributed one of his signature bare-handed putouts Thursday in a 5-0 win over San Diego. Phillips has doubled in seven of his past nine games. Since taking a day off on May 2 while mired in a slump, Phillips has five multi-hit games in eight appearances.

C Devin Mesoraco, on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring, has gone 3-for-10 with a home run and two RBIs in three rehab starts for Triple-A Louisville. “Everything’s positive at this point in time,” manager Bryan Price said. “He could join us late in the road trip.” Mesoraco batted .468 with six doubles, three homers and 13 RBIs in 13 games.

RHP Johnny Cueto keeps rolling along. On Thursday, Cueto pitched his fourth career complete-game shutout -- second this season -- allowing just three hits in nine innings of a 5-0 win over San Diego. He walked two and struck out eight in lowering his major-league-leading ERA to 1.25. Cueto is the first big-league pitcher in the modern era (since 1900) to pitch seven-plus innings and allow five or fewer hits in his first nine starts, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

RHP Mat Latos threw a bullpen session on Wednesday and the reports are good. “He’s feeling great,” manager Bryan Price said. “I‘m really excited because he says he’s feeling as well as he’s felt in years. That’s a pretty bold statement for a guy that’s thrown a lot of innings and won a lot of games.” Latos plans to throw a simulated game on the upcoming road trip then make up to three rehab starts. Latos was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Thursday, but it was a procedural move to add a pitcher for the doubleheader and will not impact his anticipated early-June return.