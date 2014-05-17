3B Todd Frazier went 0-for-4 Friday against Philadelphia, ending a career-best 14-game hitting streak. Frazier is hitting .266 this season.

RHP Nick Christiani was optioned to Triple-A Louisville. He had a 5.54 ERA in 10 appearances this season.

LHP Jeff Francis was designated for assignment Friday. Francis, summoned from the minors on Wednesday, was the losing pitcher in the nightcap of Thursday’s double-header against San Diego.

1B Joey Votto, who remained in Cincinnati to undergo an MRI while his teammates began a series in Philadelphia, was diagnosed with a distal quadriceps strain in his left knee. No decision has been made as to whether he will need to be placed on the disabled list.

RHP Alfredo Simon beat Philadelphia on Friday night, working 7 2/3 scoreless innings and allowing five hits. Simon (5-2), who struck out eight and walked one, has allowed three runs or fewer in seven of his eight starts this season.

RHP Homer Bailey, Saturday’s starter, beat Colorado 4-1 in his last outing, going 7 1/3 innings and allowing one run on four hits while striking out six and walking two. He is 0-3 with a 3.61 ERA in eight career starts against the Phillies.

C Devin Mesoraco, out since April 26 with a hamstring injury, was activated from the disabled list Friday and hit a three-run homer in the first inning to account for all the runs in a 3-0 victory over Philadelphia. Mesoraco went 1-for-3 in all, and is hitting .460 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 14 games this season.