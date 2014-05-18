3B Todd Frazier went 1-for-3 on Saturday against Philadelphia and has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games (and 20 of his last 23), raising his average from .210 to .267.

SS Zack Cozart went 1-for-4 on Saturday against the Phillies and is hitting .296 in his last 15 games, raising his average from .141 to .205. Cozart, who has appeared in 37 games this season, has one homer and 11 RBIs.

RHP Logan Ondrusek pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings on Saturday against Philadelphia and has allowed two earned runs in his last eight appearances, a span of 7 1/3 innings. Ondrusek is 0-2 with a 5.56 ERA this season.

LHP Tony Cingrani, out since April 30 with tendinitis of his pitching shoulder, will be activated to make a start on Sunday against Philadelphia, though the Reds have yet to announce a corresponding roster move. He took a no-decision in his last start, against the Chicago Cubs on April 30, going four innings and allowing three runs and six hits while striking out two and walking two. He won his only previous start against the Phillies.

1B Joey Votto was diagnosed with a distal quadriceps strain on Friday, but the team has yet to decide whether he will go on the disabled list.

RHP Homer Bailey lasted just 3 2/3 innings in absorbing Saturday’s loss to Philadelphia, allowing six runs and seven hits while striking out two and walking two. Bailey (3-3) is 0-4 in his career against the Phillies.