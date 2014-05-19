RHP Mike Leake takes the ball Monday as the Reds open a three-game series in Washington. The 26-year-old has been excellent in the month of May, with a 1.96 ERA in three starts, but has no wins to show for it. Over 23 innings, Leake allowed just 17 hits while striking out 14 and walking five. The righty struggled in four career starts at Nationals Park, where he is1-2 with a 5.24 ERA. In particular, Nationals OF Jayson Werth (7-for-17, 1 home run) roughed up Leake in his career.

C Tucker Barnhart was optioned to Triple-A Louisville prior to Sunday’s game to make room on the roster for LHP Tony Cingrani, who was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. In his first taste of major league action, Barnhart went 3-for-28 with a homer in 10 games for the Reds while serving as a backup catcher. The 23-year-old had been called up in late April when starting backstop Devin Mesoraco landed on the DL. Mesoraco returned to the Reds on Friday.

LHP Tony Cingrani fell victim to the long ball but had an overall successful outing in his first game back Sunday from left shoulder tendinitis. The left-hander allowed three homers -- all solo shots -- and surrendered four runs and seven hits over six innings of an 8-3 loss to the Phillies. He struck out seven, walked three and threw 65 of 98 pitches for strikes. “I felt pretty good today,” Cingrani said. “Everything was coming out well. I was spotting it pretty much all day.”

1B Joey Votto’s status remains up in the air. It’s unclear if Votto (quad strain) will travel with the team to its next series in Washington. “We don’t know exactly how much time it will take for him to be game-ready, so we don’t want to make a commitment to a DL,” Reds skipper Bryan Price said. “We don’t want to DL him and find out in two or three days he’s ready to play. As long as we’re somewhat comfortable having a four-man bench, we won’t have to make a decision.” Votto missed all three games against the Phillies and did not travel with the Reds to Philadelphia.

C Devin Mesoraco had a career-high four hits in Sunday’s 8-3 loss to the Phillies. Mesoraco showed some pop with two doubles off Cliff Lee, who dominated everyone else in the Reds’ lineup. “I put some good swings on some balls that were in the middle part of the plate,” Mesoraco said. “(Lee) is tough. He’s a guy who knows when to make certain pitches and knows how to pitch everybody. He doesn’t give you a whole lot to hit when there are runners in scoring position.” Cincinnati went 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position -- Mesoraco’s first-inning double the only hit.